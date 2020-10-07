Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,250 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. 1,261,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,093,441. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

