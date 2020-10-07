PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up to $49.64

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.64, but opened at $53.68. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 4,489 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,963,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,769,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,949,000 after purchasing an additional 283,095 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

