Proton (XPR) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.10 or 0.04830787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032041 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,706,864,407 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

