Proton (XPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Proton token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $17.05 million and $1.34 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Proton

XPR is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,706,864,407 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

