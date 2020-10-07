Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.92. Proteome Sciences shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 22,328 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and a P/E ratio of -34.20.

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, isobaric reagents, and biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

