Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL) Director William Murray Sells 70,000 Shares

Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL) Director William Murray sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$12,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,252.
Shares of PSL stock opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. Prospero Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.
About Prospero Silver
