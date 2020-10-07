Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL) Director William Murray Sells 70,000 Shares

Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL) Director William Murray sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$12,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,252.

Shares of PSL stock opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. Prospero Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

About Prospero Silver

Prospero Silver Corp., and its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the El Petate, Santa Maria del Oro, Pachuca SE, Bermudez, Buenavista, Baborigame, Florida, Ocampo, and Quiporito properties located in Mexico.

