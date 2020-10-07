ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.60. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 9,402 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRPH. TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ted William Karkus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,419,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.