Project Pai Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $254,569.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, Huobi, BitForex and LBank. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $254,569.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.04804382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031902 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,702,381,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,476,735,762 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitForex, OOOBTC, Huobi, HBUS and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

