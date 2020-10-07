PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $20.37 million and approximately $511,956.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,625.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.02066861 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000893 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00562177 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003629 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,195,405,799 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

