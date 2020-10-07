Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to announce $227.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $238.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $939.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $946.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $949.82 million, with estimates ranging from $944.80 million to $954.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000.

PBH opened at $36.22 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

