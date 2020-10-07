Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI) Shares Up 13.2%

Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI)’s stock price traded up 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.30. 909,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 432,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI)

Internet of Things Inc provides software and solutions in the artificial intelligence and industrial IoT markets. The company offers real-time advanced artificial intelligence based predictive road condition weather analytics for government, insurance, agriculture, public safety, fleet management, and outdoor event industries.

