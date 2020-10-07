Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Up 6%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s share price was up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 524,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 617,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTIL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 398.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

