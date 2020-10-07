PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

PPL stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

