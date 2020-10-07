PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.
PPL stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
