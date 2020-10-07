PotCoin (POT) Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $294.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,623.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.55 or 0.03186946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.95 or 0.02079854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00433770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.01036312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00572569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00048669 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,836,689 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

