Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

NASDAQ PTMN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. 167,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CIO Patrick Schafer bought 25,000 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 36,469 shares of company stock valued at $45,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $493,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 181,494 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.