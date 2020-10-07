Polis One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,961.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00003992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, STEX and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $3,961.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040503 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

