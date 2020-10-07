Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of PLSQF opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

