Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.43. 128,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 153,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics Inc will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for fibrotic diseases. The company focuses on tissue-specific integrin modulation and EMT inhibition fibrosis diseases in lungs, liver, muscle, kidney, skin, heart, and the gastrointestinal tract. Its pipeline includes PLN-74809, an inhibitor of aVß1/aVß6 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis; and PLN-1474, an inhibitor of TGF-ß activation by the integrin aVß1 for the treatment of end-stage liver fibrosis in NASH.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.