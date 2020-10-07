Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) (CVE:PLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.18

Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) (CVE:PLY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

