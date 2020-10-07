Pirl Trading 32.7% Higher Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Pirl has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $10,400.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 81,024,055 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

