Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ALX Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.70). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ALXO opened at $36.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.63. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.99). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

About ALX Oncology

There is no company description available for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.