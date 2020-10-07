Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Trading Up 6.1%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 939,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 435,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 109.43% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

