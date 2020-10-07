Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.
Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $12.58.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust
Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.