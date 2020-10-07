Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend by 40.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE MAV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. Pioneer Municipal High has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Pioneer Municipal High to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

