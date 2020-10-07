Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 30th

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE PHT remained flat at $$8.23 on Wednesday. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. Pioneer High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

