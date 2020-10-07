Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Pioneer High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PHT opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

