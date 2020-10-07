Pioneer Floating Rate Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

PHD opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

