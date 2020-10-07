Pioneer Floating Rate Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.
PHD opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust
Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.