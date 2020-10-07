Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post sales of $279.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.70 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $278.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

PNFP stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. 1,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,190. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 90.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

