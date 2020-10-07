PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

