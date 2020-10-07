Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Up 6.1%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.08. 378,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 475,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PIRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

