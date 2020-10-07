Pi Financial Reiterates “C$17.25” Price Target for Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Pi Financial set a C$17.25 price objective on Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$12.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.79. The company has a market cap of $284.14 million and a P/E ratio of 158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

