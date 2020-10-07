Phore 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,941.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $17,941.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004227 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,208,774 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

