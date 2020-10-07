Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $383,651.96 and $179.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,629.94 or 0.99990395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00045822 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00617517 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.23 or 0.00971046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00105716 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 80,206,050 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.