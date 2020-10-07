Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,416 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 4.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764,699. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

