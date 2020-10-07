Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after buying an additional 321,613 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

PFE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.18. 1,035,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,789,865. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $204.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.