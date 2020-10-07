Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.66 ($26.66).

EPA:UG opened at €15.78 ($18.56) on Monday. Peugeot has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 1-year high of €21.01 ($24.72). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.78.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

