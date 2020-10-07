PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.19

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.19 and last traded at $128.84, with a volume of 15900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,259,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

