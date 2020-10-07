PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.49. PerkinElmer posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $127.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $129.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $4,259,362. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.