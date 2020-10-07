PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.24. The company had a trading volume of 86,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,640. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.