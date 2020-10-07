PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 938,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,948,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

PDCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 579,858 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,283,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 882,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 282,586 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

