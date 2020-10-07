Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 1.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Paypal by 38,906.7% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldera Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter worth approximately $718,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.61.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.78. The stock had a trading volume of 326,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.41. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The firm has a market cap of $230.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

