Paychex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,958 call options on the company. This is an increase of 390% compared to the average daily volume of 1,828 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,087,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.45.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

