Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.76-2.82 EPS.

PAYX opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48. Paychex has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

