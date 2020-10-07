Paxos Standard (PAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $244.07 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BW.com, SouthXchange, KuCoin and BitMart. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $244.07 million and $404.75 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinEx, BCEX, Bitrue, DDEX, Hotbit, C2CX, Iquant, ABCC, CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, OKEx, CoinBene, SouthXchange, Crex24, OKCoin, ZB.COM, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coinall, DigiFinex, P2PB2B, Gate.io, WazirX, Kyber Network, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Bittrex, BigONE, FCoin, CoinExchange, KuCoin, TOKOK, Coinbit, MXC, BW.com, Binance, BitMax and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.