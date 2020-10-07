PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Tops $1,888.72 on Top Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $63.94 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,888.72 or 0.17770716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.49 or 0.04803168 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031910 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 33,855 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

