Paula Ragan Sells 1,797 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 603 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $4,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Paula Ragan sold 8,840 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $71,073.60.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $19,176.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $17,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XFOR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

