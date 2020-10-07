Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.14.

Several research firms have commented on PATK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

In related news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 287,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,604,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,100. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $11,779,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 493.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 238,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 197,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $69.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

