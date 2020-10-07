Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Shares Gap Up to $19.22

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $21.13. Passage Bio shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 2,205 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMRA. Citigroup raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.