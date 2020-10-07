Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Up 6.1%

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.98. 9,426,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 9,566,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PE. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Parsley Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Parsley Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,985 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Parsley Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 104,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

