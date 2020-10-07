Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.36. Parsley Energy posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,332 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 958.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,937,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after buying an additional 2,659,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 7,918.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 2,143,751 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PE opened at $9.70 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

